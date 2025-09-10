wegotmail: Galvez Jr. on the apparent ‘divisions within the leadership MILF’

WE WELCOME the recent concern raised by former peace negotiators over the apparent divisions within the leadership of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). We fully share their perspective that a fractured MILF leadership would serve no one's interests.

The Bangsamoro peace process has made significant strides, a testament to the strong partnership and unity between the Government and the MILF. The progress achieved, from the negotiation phase to the current peace implementation, is a direct result of this collaboration. Any internal division within the MILF leadership risks undermining the broader aims of this historic peace process.

As they grapple with this internal challenge, we pray that the MILF leadership will be able to take immediate and decisive action to arrest a slide into factionalism. The responsibility of maintaining cohesion and order within their ranks lies squarely with them. We also pray that they be able to engage in deep internal reflection to address and settle any outstanding issues between and among themselves.

The recent BIAF Peace Rally last September 6, which gathered 100,000 combatants and sympathizers, showed the maturity of the MILF leadership in managing and resolving their internal issues peacefully. It is unprecedented and very inspiring.

We call on all those who have accompanied the government and the MILF during the protracted negotiations to exert their moral influence on its leaders in the hope that they may overcome their rift for the sake of the broader interest of peace in the region.

We call upon all our peace partners to continue shepherding the Bangsamoro peace process. Now, more than ever, our collective efforts are needed to protect this hard-won peace. This is our peace, and it is all our duty to safeguard it.

The situation in the Barmm areas is relatively peaceful and will remain peaceful as long as we remain committed to dialogue and peaceful resolution of all major issues with the pure intention and goodwill of fulfilling what we have promised in protecting the great gains of the peace process.

- Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito G. Galvez Jr.