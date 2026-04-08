wegotmail: Galvez on PBBM’s approval of law resetting first Barmm Parliamentary elections

THE Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity welcomes President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s signing into law of Republic Act No. 12317, which officially resets the first Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) parliamentary elections to September 14, 2026.

We extend our deepest gratitude to President Marcos Jr. for his steadfast leadership and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the Bangsamoro peace process. Time and again, he has vowed to protect the sanctity of the peace process, which he describes as one of the cornerstones of his administration’s peace policy agenda.

We likewise commend both Houses of Congress, led by Senate President Vicente Sotto III and House of Representatives Speaker Faustino G. Dy, and Majority Floor Leader Cong. Ferdinand Alexander "Sandro" A. Marcos for their decisive action and sense of urgency in passing this vital piece of legislation at this critical juncture in the Barmm’s transition process.

We also thank the Barmm Government, headed by Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua and the Members of Parliament, led by Speaker Mohammad Yacob, for effectively carrying out the affairs of governance and serving your people to the best of your abilities amidst the challenges that have come your way. You have truly demonstrated what genuine public service is.

The resetting of the Barmm elections is not just a recalibration of timelines. It is a necessary and strategic step that will ensure that the first parliamentary elections in the region are held in a peaceful, orderly, and credible manner, which embodies the aspirations of the Bangsamoro people for full self-governance and self-determination.

These elections represent a historic milestone in the implementation of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB), as they symbolize the region’s transformation from an area once plagued by armed conflict to an emerging show window of peace, progress, and development with a more stable, inclusive, and empowered governance structure.

By allowing the necessary legal, institutional, and political conditions to be put in place, RA 12317 further strengthens the foundations of democratic, accountable, and people-centered governance in the Bangsamoro and reinforces our collective commitment to fostering a just, lasting, and inclusive peace in the region.

We, therefore, call on all our peace partners and stakeholders to continue working together in the spirit of unity and shared responsibility as we move closer to this defining moment in the Bangsamoro people’s peace journey.

The Opapru remains fully committed to supporting all efforts that will ensure the successful conduct of the Barmm elections and the continued advancement of peace, reconciliation, and development in the region and beyond.