wegotmail: Globe Telecom’s statement on the Konektadong Pinoy Act(Lapsed into law as of Aug. 24, 2025)

GLOBE Telecom expressed its concern that the Konektadong Pinoy Act was allowed to lapse into law last August 24, 2025.

“By not signing it, Malacanang is taking a neutral stance on the Konektadong Pinoy Act. We shall work with the government on how we can make better the standards in the industry to safeguard the public,” said Globe General Counsel Atty. Froilan M. Castelo.

While the measure aspires to broaden digital access, its current form poses grave risks that include weakening cybersecurity, undermining national safeguards, and unsettling an industry that is vital to the country’s economy and over-all national security.

Cybersecurity and national security



Telecommunications networks are the backbone of national security. Yet the law leaves gaps in the vetting of new entrants, heightening the risk that inadequately screened operators may gain access to critical infrastructure.

Equally concerning is the two-year grace period for cybersecurity certification, which creates a prolonged window for exploitation.

This is at odds with the spirit of several existing laws including the Cybercrime Prevention Act, the Data Privacy Act, the Anti-Terrorism Act, and the Anti-OSAEC/CSAEM Law, all of which require immediate and effective protection of citizens and state systems.

Spectrum management and international obligations

The law also permits the unregulated use of spectrum by satellite operators. This risks placing the Philippines in breach of its international treaty obligations, and more seriously, invites harmful interference with frequencies used by the country’s defence and disaster-response agencies.

Such interference could compromise communications at precisely the moments, during crises and emergencies, when they are needed the most.

Regulatory integrity and market stability

By removing the Congressional franchise requirement, the law discards a long-established safeguard of oversight.

The absence of such checks undermines regulatory integrity and may unsettle the investment climate.

Existing operators that have built networks under strict requirements should not be exposed to unfair competition from newcomers exempt from these same obligations. Investor confidence, built over decades, must not be eroded by uncertainty.

Our way as a nation

The passage of the Konektadong Pinoy Act presents the nation with both risks and opportunities.

Globe is committed to engaging government and multi-sectoral stakeholders to ensure that the law advances its intended goals without compromising security, stability, or consumer welfare.

Connectivity is indeed a national imperative. To achieve it responsibly, the law must be fortified and not left to create vulnerabilities.

With timely corrective action, the Konektadong Pinoy Act can still become a framework that expands access while preserving security, stability, and public trust.



- Globe Telecom