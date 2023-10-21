wegotmail: Governors’ and Mayors’ Leagues, MisOcc province condemn assassination attempt on Gov. Oaminal

THE League of Provinces of the Philippines (LPP), the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP)-Misamis Occidental Chapter, and the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Misamis Occidental expressed their condemnation of the recent assassination attempt on Governor Henry S. Oaminal.

Governor Oaminal narrowly escaped harm when an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated near his convoy while he was traveling through Clarin town on Sunday night.

"It was fortunate that no one was harmed when the bomb exploded, but such brazen and dastardly deeds have no place in a civilized world,” stated LPP National President, South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo S. Tamayo Jr.

Meanwhile, the LMP-Misamis Occidental Chapter passed a resolution calling the attack a terroristic act that they were “condemning in its strongest terms.”

Both organizations underscored the need for a thorough investigation and the swift apprehension of the culprits responsible for this act of violence.

While the motive behind the attack is yet to be officially identified, Oaminal admitted that his administration’s work made him the target of drug and crime syndicates that lost “hundreds of millions worth of illegal operations when law and order was restored in the province.”

The resolution passed by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Misamis Occidental resonated this statement, describing the governor’s public service as an “impregnable wall which his detractors cannot tear down,” which drove crime groups into multiple attempts on the life of Oaminal.

Security measures in Clarin have been heightened to ensure the safety of residents and visitors in the area.

The Clarin town bombing followed a series of attempts on Oaminal’s life, which included a sniper attack and a case of mistaken identity where actress Kim Chiu's vehicle was targeted. Despite these repeated incidents, however, Governor Oaminal remained resolute in his commitment to maintaining peace and order in the province.

“I will not be deterred by this cowardly ambush. I assure our Misamisnons that we will press on and keep the peace,” the governor affirmed.

- League of Provinces of the Philippines (LPP), League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP)-Misamis Occidental Chapter, Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Misamis Occidental