wegotmail: Hindi balde, kundi konkretong solusyon

TAGUM CITY – The Davao Consumer Movement (DCM) calls on the national government to move beyond advisories and funding announcements and implement concrete, time-bound measures to protect consumers from the looming Super El Niño and its impact on electricity, water supply, and the cost of basic goods.

The urgency is clear. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), as of October 5, 2026, 106 cities and municipalities had declared a state of calamity due to El Niño, affecting 388,375 individuals or 104,149 families nationwide. With a strong to very strong El Niño expected to persist into the first half of 2027, the government must act now before conditions worsen.

Hindi balde, kundi konkretong solusyon ang kailangan ng mga konsyumer.

Advising households to buy buckets to collect rainwater does little to assure the public that the government is prepared. Water conservation is important, but it cannot replace reliable water infrastructure, emergency supply systems, and a comprehensive plan to manage shortages.

The threat extends beyond water. Reduced rainfall could affect hydropower generation, while hotter temperatures may increase electricity demand, putting pressure on power supply and potentially raising electricity costs. Agricultural losses could also reduce the supply of rice, vegetables, and other essential goods, further burdening families already struggling with high fuel prices and daily expenses.

We are concerned that government preparations remain insufficiently clear and concrete relative to the scale of the threat. The government must prioritize public needs rather than allow political interests and distractions to overshadow the urgent concerns of consumers.

The national government must present a comprehensive plan covering preparedness, prevention and mitigation, emergency response, and recovery. This must include water storage and distribution, adequate food buffer stocks, protection of power supply, and timely assistance to affected households and livelihoods.

Local government units (LGUs) must also act now rather than wait for national government intervention. As the institutions closest to their communities, LGUs are best positioned to identify vulnerable populations, assess local risks, and determine their constituents’ immediate needs. They should convene water providers, farmers, electricity distributors, health officials, businesses, and other concerned stakeholders to develop and implement localized contingency plans before conditions deteriorate.

The government must ensure that severely affected LGUs can access the resources they need.

Where warranted under applicable laws and procedures, declarations of a state of calamity should enable LGUs to use available calamity funds and access appropriate national government assistance without unnecessary delays.

Agriculture, infrastructure, energy, and health must be prioritized, particularly in areas facing severe drought.

Announced funding must translate into actual protection for consumers. The public deserves transparency on how much has been allocated and released, where the money is going, and what assistance has reached affected communities. Every peso spent must deliver measurable benefits.

DCM calls for clear targets, regular public progress reports, and accountability from responsible agencies and local governments. The government must act before the crisis deepens, not merely respond after consumers have suffered its consequences.

Filipinos should not be expected to carry the burden of inadequate preparation on their own.

Super El Niño demands decisive leadership, early action, transparent public spending, and practical solutions that people can feel in their daily lives.

Consumers need reliable electricity, accessible water, affordable food, and governments at every level prepared to deliver.

- Davao Consumer Movement