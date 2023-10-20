wegotmail: HWPL statement on Israel-Hamas war

HEAVENLY Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), an international peace organization, strongly calls for an immediate cessation of the Israel-Hamas war that threatens global security and tramples on the integrity of life.

It is clearly shown through reckless violence — which only produces losers — that it is the innocent civilians who become the victims in wars, and everyone in the world is witnessing this situation in real time. Failing to stop an unjustified war will result in thousands and tens of thousands of civilian casualties. Can anyone compensate for such devastating atrocities?

Organizations across the globe that collaborate with HWPL, which obtained special consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and associated with the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC), and HWPL members are urging for the two parties of the war to immediately cease the acts of aggression, protect the citizens, and actively engage in efforts to ensure recovery and peace.

Furthermore, we call on the UN and the international community to swiftly take necessary measures such as mediating peace between the two parties to bring them to a dialogue and providing humanitarian support.

Threats of violence cannot break the hope for freedom and peace held dearly by global citizens. This hope is a strong will shared across the globe, and humanity will foster firm solidarity under peace to ultimately bring about restoration by becoming one.

HWPL condemns violence and war that undermine world peace, and we will spare no effort to establish peace together with global citizens.

- HWPL Peace Advocate, Lee Man-hee

The HWPL Global Family of Peace