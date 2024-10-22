wegotmail: IDIS statement in conducting recreational activities within Protected Areas

THE Battlefield Tagurano located in Toril, Davao City, is a Strict Protection Zone (SPZ) of the Mt. Apo Natural Park, one of the two protected areas in the city. Based on the Comprehensive Land Use Plan - Zoning Ordinance (CLUP-ZO) 2019-2028 of the City, Mt.

Apo Natural Park’s zoning classification is a Protected Forest Sub-Zone. The said classification only allows the following uses/activities:

1. Ecological revolution program for the preservation of ecological balance

2. Existing ethnic and cultural settlement/infrastructure and resettlement of Indigenous Peoples (IP) communities

3. Improvement and enhancement of all waterway easements

4. Preservation of biodiversity

5. Preservation of existing cultural settlements, including government-initiated

resettlement projects for Ips

6. Preservation and maintenance of Mt. Apo National Park

7. Reforestation development

8. Watershed management and related activities

Hence, trekking, trail running, and other recreational activities are strictly prohibited in the said area. It was also stated in the CLUP-ZO that “no permanent structure other than those mentioned above” and clearance must be sought first with the DENR/PAMO. This resulted in issuing a cease-and-desist order of the agency last May 2024 to the establishments within SPZ.

Before the cease-and-desist order was issued, an influx of people in the said area was noted. This clearly reflects the weak implementation of the Zoning Ordinance and other related local ordinances and national laws. The local government, along with other government agencies, should strictly enforce these to protect our natural resources. They should also intensify their education campaign to inform the general public about these laws.

However, as a lawmaker, you are expected to know all the laws and adhere to them. You must scrutinize and abide by the CLUP Zoning Ordinance that your colleagues passed in 2021. As a representative of the people, your actions, decisions, and behavior set an example for citizens to follow.