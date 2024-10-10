wegotmail: Idis statement on tree-pruning at Mintal Elementary School

The Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS) strongly opposes the recent topping of eighteen (18) trees in front and within Mintal Elementary School. The organization strongly condemns any tree topping, stressing that despite the adoption of the Trees Protection Ordinance of Davao City (Ordinance No. 0784-21) to protect heritage and other urban trees.

The organization acknowledges the school’s concerns that some of the trees have become hazardous due to its infected branches and may potentially cause damage to property and pose risks to the public and the school. The school applied for a permit to prune/trim and was granted by the Davao City Department of Environment and Natural Resources Office - Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (DENR-Comunity ENRO), identified as No. DENR XI - DC - 0802-2024-021.

IDIS learned that the school requested the Department of Public Works and Highways Davao City 2nd District Engineering Office at Tugbok to execute the said pruning/trimming. According to reliable sources, staff from the DENR-Community ENRO were also there to monitor the activity. But what they did was the worst form of pruning.

Based on our inspection and photos in the area it is evident that the authority conducted pruning and trimming through the “Tree-topping” method. Tree-topping is an arboricultural practice that involves the severe cutting back of a tree's crown by cutting and removing most of its main branches. However, many arborists and foresters consider it as an improper and harmful way of pruning. Various studies proved that tree topping has serious negative impacts on the tree and its ecosystem. According to the study of Shigo in 1986, it significantly reduces the ability of the tree to do photosynthesis and carbon sequestration. Due to openly cutting the branches and exposing the xylem, topped trees are more susceptible to pests and diseases (Koch et al., 2004). In the tests conducted by Mattheck and Breloer, tree-topping has weakened the root and trunk structures of their tree samples, in which most topped trees fell during storms.

Based on our assessment, a few trees were found to have minor fungal and termite infestation, and one Mango Tree was found to have a damaged trunk due to vendors burning wastes next to the tree according to the reports and concerns from the campus management. These were curable through proper pruning techniques such as “Tree Crown trimming/thinning” or “Selective Branch Removal” and are proven to have better results in maintaining and sustaining tree growth.

The trees in front of Mintal Elementary School, part of a 2020 citizen science initiative led by IDIS in collaboration with various civil society organizations, are critical components of the local ecosystem and contribute to the environmental landscape of Davao City, specifically in Barangay Mintal..

This action raises concerns not only about local ordinance violations but also about potential non-compliance with the Department Order No. 93 Series of 2014 from the Philippines' Department of Public Works and Highways which provides the guidelines and procedures for the proper pruning/trimming and/or cutting of trees. The guidelines stipulate that there are only two techniques recommended to manage tree growth and health under pruning which are crown thinning and crown raising.

The DPWH Guidelines clearly stated that the crown shall remain and not be totally removed.

Additionally, Republic Act No. 3571, known as An Act to Prohibit the Cutting, Destroying or Injuring of Planted or Growing Trees, Flowering Plants, and Shrubs or Plants of Scenic Value along Public Roads, in Plazas, Parks, School Premises, or any other Public Grounds specifically prohibits the "cutting, destroying, or injuring of planted or growing trees" in public spaces like plazas, parks, and school grounds. This law aims to conserve and protect trees, recognizing their vital role in maintaining a cool, fresh, and healthful climate, as well as enhancing the beauty of public areas.

The incident at Mintal Elementary School underscores the importance of ensuring proper procedures and justifications for any tree-cutting or pruning activities, especially in light of national environmental protections established by Republic Act No. 3571 and Department Order No. 93 Series of 2014. Moreover, it highlights the urgent need for the strict implementation of the Trees Protection Ordinance of Davao City, which mandates the protection and preservation of heritage trees and other existing trees, not only for the wealth and health of the community but also to preserve the panoramic beauty of the City and maintain its property values.

IDIS calls on the city government to expedite the development and implementation of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the Trees Protection Ordinance of Davao City to ensure the effective protection of heritage trees. Additionally, the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CityENRO) should review and amend its guidelines for tree pruning to prioritize less destructive methods, especially in cases where the primary concern is only utility lines. The Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) should implement stringent monitoring of the permits they issue to ensure that applicants strictly adhere to proper tree-cutting/pruning practices.

The Department of Education (DepEd) should also provide training and education to contractors working on school grounds to raise awareness about the importance of proper tree care and the potential negative consequences of tree topping. Lastly, the City Environment and Natural Resources Office, and City Information Office, in coordination with the Division of City Schools and DENR, shall undertake a massive information and education campaign regarding the protection and preservation of heritage trees as stipulated in the Trees Protection Ordinance of Davao City.

Safeguarding these heritage trees is essential for preserving both environmental integrity and community identity!

Further, last Sunday, September 29, 2024, Davao City recorded a heat index of 42.4℃ which pertains to extreme caution where heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible. At times like this, trees are crucial in mitigating Urban Heat Island Effects.

ATTY. MARK PEÑALVER

Executive Director, IDIS

ENP. LEMUEL LLOYD MANALO

Program Coordinator