wegotmail: Japan can help improve welfare of Filipino seniors

I LOOK forward to the address of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Congress on Saturday because my applause will strongly express the appreciation of Filipinos for the unrelenting support of Japan to the Philippines.

As Vice-Chair of the Committee on Health and Member of the Committee on Senior Citizens, I hope PM Kishida’s visit will result in technical cooperation assistance that will directly benefit Filipino senior citizens, retirees, and providers of care services to seniors.

Perhaps the Japanese government can help our country improve the policy environment for senior citizens and build a retirement and pension system for seniors in the informal sector.

Mutually beneficial to the Philippines and Japan would be training academies for caregivers, emergency medical technicians, nurses, and farmers who can work in Japan and in the Philippines after undergoing high-quality training.

- REP. ANGELICA NATASHA CO

BHW Party-list

Chair, Committee on Welfare of Children

Vice-Chair, Committee on Appropriations

Member, Committee on Senior Citizens



