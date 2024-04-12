Wegotmail: Japanese Ambassador Kazuya Endo’s speech during the 82nd Araw ng Kagitingan commemoration at the Mount Samat National Shrine in Pilar, Bataan (Part 1)

Magandang umaga po sa inyong lahat!

(Good morning to you all)

As I set about in fulfilling my duty to become a bridge between Japan and the Philippines, I am deeply honored to join you today in solemnly commemorating the brave souls of Filipino people. I stand here with a profound sense of reverence, on the hallowed grounds that bore witness to the Battle of Bataan 82 years ago. Facing the history and reflecting on the bravery of those who made the ultimate deeds and sacrifice during the war is the very foundation of our future-oriented relationship.

My heartfelt condolences go out to their families who carried the burden of their loss. To the war veterans with us today, whose service played a vital role in the peace and freedom we embrace today, my sincerest respect and gratitude is with you.

Japan-Philippines: Strategic partners

Japan-Philippines friendship rose from the ashes of conflict almost eight decades ago. Since then, our predecessors have made tireless efforts to rebuild and nurture mutual trust between our two nations, on the basis of deep remorse for Japan’s actions during the war.

Now, Japan and the Philippines have overcome the shadows of the bitter past to be strategic partners and the closest of friends. Built upon a foundation of mutual respect, trust, and shared values, our partnership has substantially deepened in all areas. Last year, President Marcos’ visits to Japan and Prime Minister Kishida’s visit to the Philippines brought into fruition of a transformative and forward-looking strategic partnership. Particularly, at the summit meeting last November, we welcomed the start of negotiations on the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) of which our two countries have reaffirmed close coordination in order to reach an early conclusion.

Amidst the increasing complexity surrounding the regional and international realm, Japan places a pivotal importance in upholding the right to freedom of navigation and overflight, and respect for maritime rights under international law. Japan, over the years, has conscientiously enhanced cooperative efforts with the Philippines and other like-minded countries. On the day before yesterday, Japan and the Philippines participated in Maritime Cooperative Activity in the South China Sea together with the United States and Australia.

Guided by the vision of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, Japan strives to actualize concrete projects that bolster the maritime domain awareness and maritime law enforcement capabilities of the Philippines. The newly established cooperation scheme, the Official Security Assistance (OSA), will serve to provide coastal radar systems to the Philippines Navy. Likewise, Japan will be promptly realizing the provision of five additional multi-role response vessels to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). To be continued