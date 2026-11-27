LANDBANK clarifies that the graft case involving three of its former employees and a businessman arose from the Bank’s own internal investigation.

After uncovering the alleged irregularities, Landbank filed the corresponding complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman on May 26, 2022.

The case involves alleged irregularities in a ₱115-million loan transaction granted to American Boulevard Trading Corp. (ABTC), which was processed by the former employees who are no longer connected with Landbank, effective 31 January 2020 (Silva), 03 March 2020 (Dayanghirang) and 17 January 2020 (Robles).

The Ombudsman’s decision to pursue graft charges is a result of the complaint filed by Landbank and validates the Bank’s actions in bringing the matter before the proper authorities.

Landbank has zero tolerance for misconduct and will not hesitate to take appropriate action against any official or employee found accountable. The Bank remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, accountability, and public trust.

- LANDBANK