wegotmail: Let's keep dreaming!

I HAVE always believed that having a dream has the power to boost confidence and uplift oneself. To have a dream means to keep going in life while hoping that the dream will not be thwarted by obstacles.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

This question, which simply asks about someone's dream, was first introduced to me in elementary school. Back then, I was certain I wanted to be a geographer because I was enamored with the grandeur of the Earth and the human activities within it. What do you think of my dream?

As I entered junior high school, my dream changed. I wanted to travel the world, and in my mind, I had to believe that pursuing a college degree in Tourism would bring me the experiences I craved. However, that aspiration soon felt somewhat passé as I recognized a more polished dream: to become a lawyer or doctor — just like everybody else’s dream, right?

By senior high school, my dream had shifted again. I wanted to become a high school teacher, driven by a conviction to cultivate young lives and inspired by the opportunity to educate as well as guide students as they stood on the cusp of their futures.

Yet, the college presented its challenges. I was beset by various hindrances and eventually found myself unable to pursue an Education degree as I had hoped. Instead, I embarked on a smooth journey through an English Language program, which felt like killing two birds with one stone: it offered me a path in writing and teaching alike.

Right now, I realize that dreams can change. While it can be discouraging to think that I might not have been courageous enough to pursue my dreams when I was younger, I nevertheless recognize that life is not always in our favor. This realization is relatively reassuring. It’s not about villainizing youthful ambitions but rather acknowledging that, although life might not always align with our initial plans, the situation you’re in today remains just as valuable and meaningful when viewed from a brighter perspective. As Catriona Gray wisely said, "To everyone with a dream, know that your dreams are valid. And on your path, you are never denied and only redirected."

Moreover, I want to emphasize the belief that started this reflection: “Having a dream has the power to boost confidence and uplift oneself. To have a dream means to keep going in life.” In that sense, whenever we face self-doubt or difficulty, I believe that holding onto a dream — or dreaming a new one — can offer segments of hope and a lingering sense of direction.

While dreams can evolve, their power to move and spark change remains constant, reflecting the enduring nature of being a dreamer. We are all dreamers — that’s the way of life. And dreaming is fittingly subjective anyway.

Lastly, let’s keep dreaming and hope for the best. Who knows, sooner or later, we’ll find ourselves on the verge of realizing our dreams. Puhon!

- Jhon Steven C. Espenido

***

Jhon Steven C. Espenido is from Surigao City. He writes opinion essays. Some of his works have been published in national newspapers and community newspapers in Mindanao. He is currently employed as a full-time guest lecturer at Surigao del Norte State University. A dreamer.