wegotmail: Liga ng mga Barangay sa Pilipinas on the Constitutionality of Republic Act No. 12232

THE Liga ng mga Barangay sa Pilipinas, led by President Jessica Dy and Legal Counsel Atty. Alberto Agra, filed a Petition-in-Intervention with Opposition at the Supreme Court yesterday in response to the petition submitted by Atty. Romulo Macalintal regarding the enactment of Republic Act 12232, also known as the Term Adjustment Law.

The petition stresses that the law is intended for term setting. The supposed “postponement” of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections to December 2026 is merely the result of adjusting the schedule, which has been set for November 2026.

It further asserts that rescheduling is necessary to align the terms and tenure of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials, as they are currently serving only two (2) years instead of the three (3) years mandated by law.

The Liga maintains that the enactment of RA 12232 is constitutional and within the authority of Congress to pass.