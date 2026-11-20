AS US President Donald Trump attends the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in the Philippines, the Center for Women’s Resources (CWR) has expressed concern over the ongoing expansion of US military presence and defense cooperation in the country. CWR warns that militarization increases insecurity and violence for women, children, and communities.

The growing military partnerships between the US and Asean countries should be viewed within the context of escalating geopolitical rivalry and competition for influence in the region.

Despite the US reaffirming its “enduring commitment to the Philippines and our shared vision for a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” as stated by US Ambassador Lee Lipton, CWR asserts that the US is intensifying its military alliances and establishing a more significant strategic presence in Southeast Asia under the guise of territorial security and regional stability.

In the Philippines, the expansion of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca), more frequent military exercises, and increased US military assistance are deepening the country’s reliance on US military power. These developments have serious implications for communities, including displacement, environmental degradation, restrictions on livelihoods, and human rights abuses.

The recent mass arrests of more than 200 protesters opposing Trump's visit and the US-led Pax Silica initiative further expose how militarization threatens people's democratic rights and security. Farmers, indigenous peoples, students, workers, and human rights advocates were among those arrested during protests in Metro Manila on November 15, as authorities intensified security measures ahead of Trump's arrival and the possible signing of Pax Silica.

CWR condemns the government's use of police force to suppress legitimate dissent and silence communities resisting US military and economic intervention. Rather than protecting the interests of the Filipino people, the Marcos Jr. administration is deploying state forces to shield foreign interests and suppress opposition to agreements that threaten people's livelihoods, ancestral lands, and national sovereignty.

Women and children living in militarized areas face unique risks. The presence of armed forces and heightened military activities can increase their vulnerability to harassment, sexual violence, trafficking, and other forms of abuse. Under the Marcos Jr. administration, human rights group Karapatan has recorded 11.3 million victims of threats, harassment, and intimidation, and 49,459 victims of forced evacuation – many of whom are women.

CWR has also raised concerns about the government's spending priorities. The Marcos Jr. administration plans to allocate ₱324.63 billion for military spending in 2027, while the US has approved a $2.5 billion Foreign Military Financing package for the Philippines for fiscal years 2026 to 2030. These allocations contrast sharply with the ongoing inadequacy of public funding for essential services such as healthcare, education, housing, and social protection—areas that women and their families urgently require.

“Genuine security must be measured by people's ability to live free from poverty, hunger, violence, displacement, and exploitation – not by the number of military agreements signed, weapons acquired, or foreign troops deployed,” says CWR Executive Director Cham Perez.

CWR calls for an end to policies that exacerbate militarization and deepen military dependence on the US. It urges the government to adopt an independent foreign policy rooted in peace, national sovereignty, and the protection of communities, especially women, who bear the brunt of armed conflict and militarization.

- Center for Women's Resources