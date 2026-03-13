wegotmail: Mindanao Alliance for Progress statement on the ongoing Middle East tensions

THE Mindanao Alliance for Progress (MAP) calls on national and local authorities to take proactive steps to protect consumers as tensions in the Middle East — particularly the ongoing conflict involving Iran — threaten to disrupt global oil markets and trigger price increases.

While the conflict is taking place far from our shores, its economic consequences are likely to reach Filipino households through rising fuel costs, higher transportation expenses, and possible increases in the prices of food and basic goods.

As an area that relies heavily on transported fuel and commodities, Mindanao is not insulated from these global shocks.

In this regard, MAP urges government agencies to intensify price monitoring and enforcement to ensure that businesses do not use the international crisis as a pretext for unjustified price increases.

Consumers must be protected from profiteering, hoarding, and price manipulation that could worsen the burden on ordinary families.

MAP also calls on local authorities to closely monitor transport fares, electricity rates, water service costs, and logistics expenses, as rising fuel prices can quickly affect power generation, water operations, public transportation, and the delivery of essential goods. Measures should be taken to ensure that any adjustments remain justified, transparent, and compliant with existing regulations.

At the same time, the government should prepare assistance mechanisms for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their families should the conflict escalate further in the Middle East. Many Filipino households depend on remittances, and local communities must be ready to support families who may be affected.

Finally, MAP urges both government and the private sector to treat this situation as a reminder of the country’s vulnerability to global oil disruptions.

Strengthening local food production, improving energy resilience, protecting water security, and encouraging more efficient transportation systems are long-term steps that can help shield consumers from similar crises in the future.

- Mindanao Alliance for Progress