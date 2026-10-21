wegotmail: Minority Leader statement on the attacks in Saudi Arabia

I AM deeply concerned for our kababayan affected by the Houthi attacks on airports in Saudi Arabia, including the seven Filipino workers who were wounded and our returning OFWs whose journeys home have been disrupted. We are praying for their safety and recovery, and for their families, who are anxiously waiting for news and assistance.

Having worked closely with our diplomats in helping Filipinos through difficult situations abroad, I know how much timely coordination and good relations with our partner countries matter. These relationships can help open a safe way home when the usual routes are disrupted.

One option the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) should urgently assess is establishing a humanitarian corridor through Bahrain to help bring stranded Filipinos home. We can draw on our strong ties with both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to seek arrangements for the safe passage of stranded Filipinos and their onward flights to the Philippines. This requires close coordination with both governments on security, border clearances, transportation, and available flights.

While these arrangements are being made, our kababayan need safe accommodation, food, medical assistance where necessary, and clear updates. They and their families should know whom to contact, what help is available, and what steps are being taken to bring them home.

Protecting Filipinos overseas is a pillar of our foreign policy. In the spirit of cooperation and shared responsibility, I urge the DFA, DMW, and our embassies to work together with urgency and make sure assistance reaches those who need it.

Sa ating mga kababayang apektado, alam naming mahirap ang malayo sa pamilya, lalo na sa ganitong panahon. Tungkulin ng pamahalaan na alalayan kayo at gawin ang lahat upang makauwi kayo nang ligtas.

Habang hinihintay natin ang inyong ligtas na pagbabalik, kasama ninyo kaming manalangin bilang isang bansa. May you find peace and stillness amid the uncertainty, with calm minds and hearts, and safety until you are reunited with your loved ones.

- Alan Peter Cayetano

Senate Minority Leader