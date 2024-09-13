wegotmail: MIPC on Councilor Militar’s Remarks and the Harassment of Media Practitioners by some KOJC Members

The Mindanao Independent Press Council (MIPC) takes serious exception to the statements made by Davao City Councilor Bonz Militar in his recent privilege speech addressing media disinformation regarding the police operations to arrest the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy.

While we fully support the call for journalistic integrity, the sweeping nature of Militar’s speech and the neglect of specific actors involved in spreading disinformation reveal a concerning misunderstanding of the realities faced by media professionals on the ground. Moreover, the absence of any reference to the documented harassment of journalists by members of KOJC is both alarming and disheartening.

While the MIPC does not contest the importance of accurate, verified reporting, it is critical to point out that much of the disinformation militar decried originated from Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), an outlet owned and operated by KOJC. His remarks are conspicuously silent on this fact.

By framing his speech as a generalized reminder to all media outlets, Militar implies that all media professionals involved were complicit in spreading falsehoods, an implication that is both incorrect and unjust. Local journalists worked tirelessly to make sense of the situation, often lacking clear information from official sources and facing hostility from KOJC followers on the ground.

Hostility Towards Media

Of greater concern to MIPC is the councilor’s failure to mention the documented harassment of journalists by KOJC members during the police manhunt for Quiboloy. On August 26, 2024, an incident involving Edith Caduaya of Newsline and several other media professionals underscored the dangerous and volatile conditions under which journalists were forced to work. As detailed in a police blotter filed by the victims, Caduaya and her colleagues were accosted by KOJC members after seeking police permission to cross a restricted area to reach their vehicles.

Despite receiving clearance from authorities, the journalists were verbally harassed, called “biased” and “bayaran,” and were even physically intimidated as KOJC supporters surrounded them. Bottles were thrown at media vehicles, windows were slammed, and one photojournalist was nearly assaulted by the mob. The scene grew increasingly chaotic as the journalists were chased down by the crowd, who hurled threats and epithets, emboldened by their sense of impunity.

The aggression faced by these journalists was not isolated but part of a broader pattern of harassment directed at media professionals covering the KOJC saga. The crowd’s hostile chants of “SMNI lang ang hindi biased” further emphasize the deep-seated bias against any media outlet not aligned with KOJC’s narrative.

Despite the gravity of these incidents, Councilor Militar did not acknowledge this harassment in his speech, let alone denounce it. MIPC finds this omission unacceptable. Journalists must be able to do their jobs without fear of intimidation or violence. The hostile environment fostered by KOJC members undermines the very principles of press freedom that Councilor Militar claims to defend.

Media Freedom and Responsibility

The role of the press in a democratic society cannot be overstated. Media practitioners serve as the eyes and ears of the public, tasked with gathering, verifying, and disseminating information that allows citizens to make informed decisions. The MIPC recognizes that this role carries immense responsibility, and we uphold the highest standards of ethical journalism. However, these responsibilities are often exercised under conditions that are far from ideal—especially in situations where access to official information is limited, and journalists face open hostility from groups or individuals who seek to control the narrative.

Ensuring Safe Working Conditions for Journalists

The MIPC calls upon local and national government officials to take immediate steps to ensure that journalists working in Davao City and across Mindanao can operate in a safe and supportive environment. The August 26 incident involving MIPC president Edith Caduaya and her colleagues is a stark reminder of the dangers that media professionals face, not only from state actors but from private entities and organized groups like KOJC.

It is the responsibility of public officials to guarantee that the press can operate without fear of violence or intimidation. When journalists are attacked, either physically or verbally, it is not only their safety that is compromised but also the public’s right to know. Free and independent journalism is a cornerstone of any functioning democracy, and efforts to silence or harass the press are direct assaults on that democracy.

The Mindanao Independent Press Council remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the highest standards of journalism in the region. While we welcome criticism aimed at improving journalistic practices, such criticism must be fair, specific, and grounded in reality. The MIPC will continue to defend the rights of journalists to report freely and safely, and we call on public officials to do the same.

- Mindanao Independent Press Council



