wegotmail: Nordeco urged to follow current court orders as it awaits decisions on its petitions

JUNE 3, 2026 – Consumers in the Island Garden City of Samal deserve clarity, not confusion, in paying their electric bills.

Reports show residents remain uncertain about where to settle payments. While Davao Light has begun informing customers, NORDECO’s refusal to recognize existing court rulings has only deepened the problem.

We urge both distributors to immediately clarify:

How consumers will know whether to pay NORDECO or Davao Light

Which barangays are now under Davao Light’s billing system and which remain with NORDECO

What safeguards are in place to prevent double payments

NORDECO must comply with the Writ of Possession and the Supreme Court’s affirmation of Republic Act 12144, which legally expands Davao Light’s franchise area. Pending resolution of NORDECO’s petitions, the law and court orders remain in effect and must be respected.

At the same time, Davao Light must provide precise guidance. Blanket statements are not enough; consumers need clear information on which areas are fully served and which are still transitioning.

Affordable and reliable power service is our shared goal. We call on both distributors to uphold their duty and spare consumers from further confusion.