wegotmail: Nordeco’s messy exit from main office, leaves consumers at risk

THE Davao Consumer Movement condemns the recent actions of the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco) to messily abandon its main office following the enforcement of the Writ of Possession issued by the Regional Trial Court of Tagum City, Branch 2.

On March 25, 2026, Davao Light legally assumed control of four substations and Nordeco’s main office in Tipaz, Magugpo, Tagum City. Yet, based on video evidence, Nordeco vacated the building without turning over vital assets. While their voluntary exit may appear cooperative, leaving the office empty shows disregard for the court’s orders and, more importantly, for the consumers who rightfully own these assets.

The sub-stations as well as the office building, equipment, and records belong to the consumers. By stripping the office of computers, hard drives, servers, and documents, Nordeco acted in direct contravention of the court’s directive. These resources could have accelerated the transition and ensured smoother service delivery. Instead, NORDECO’s actions have delayed progress and undermined consumer welfare.

Nordeco’s refusal to cooperate is not just irresponsible, it is a betrayal of the very consumers it claims to serve. By holding back assets, it continues to hostage consumers from accessing reliable, affordable electricity under Davao Light’s more advanced system.

We call on Nordeco to stop these disruptive tactics and prioritize the welfare of its consumers.



- Davao Consumer Movement