wegotmail: Observer’s comment about Kadayawan grand showdown event

DEAR Sirs,

I'm not sure if this is the right means of doing so, but I would like to make a comment about the Kadayawan event held yesterday near Coastal

This comment is not meant to be critical of Davao. My wife is from here and I have been here many times. I like the place and the people.

In years gone past I have attended the concluding Kadayawan events held in or about San Pedro Square and thoroughly enjoyed them.

Yesterday was not the case. There was a distinct lack of organisation as far as the spectating public was concerned. In fact, there did seem any recognition or planning for the large number of people who attended.

Something as basic as comfort rooms were sorely lacking, but something more important was neglected – danger to the public.

Hoards of people squeezed through the small entrance leading to the area to the right of the fairground. These people then had to wait for hours in sone cases to see any of the action. Many, like us, eventually gave up after three hours of waiting so wished to leave. The exit was at the entrance and there were still many people trying to get in, resulting in a tight squeeze which, as intimated above, could have resulted in a serious accident.

As far as the show was concerned unless one was near the stage and was prepared to wait at least an hour after it was due to start one couldn't see it. The only screen was relatively small and faced the wrong way for those clustored along the railings hoping at least to see the contestants after they finished their acts.

Eventually we were able to go home, having seen nothing of interest, so we were able to watch some action delayed on T. V.

As I said above, I've no idea whether you are the appropriate forum to air my views. My wife and I live in Hong Kong, as well as here, and we will be returning on Friday.

Yours faithfully

Chris Stubbs