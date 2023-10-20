wegotmail: Official statement of DSWD Field Office 11 on alleged complaints following AICS payouts

THE DSWD Field Office 11 continues to provide assistance through AICS or Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations. AICS is given to individuals or families who are currently experiencing crisis such as illness, death, loss of employment or livelihood.

Upon receipt and review of requirements and once the client is found eligible for assistance, the social worker shall release the assistance.

The amount indicated in the payroll, shall be the same exact amount the client receives after signing the payroll. No more, no less.

To date, several complaints have already reached the DSWD Field Office 11 such as presence of individuals or groups that allegedly collect a certain amount from clients following receipt of assistance.

These unknown individuals or groups are not authorized by DSWD Field Office 11. Hence, the Office urges all complainants with similar concerns to include in their reports the following: 1) name of collector; 2) organization or group affiliation of the collector; 3) amount collected; and 4) place or area where it happened.

The above information shall serve as basis of DSWD Field Office 11 in assessing the complaints received as well as in providing appropriate intervention.

For queries, concerns, or complaints on AICS, concerned parties may call the DSWD AICS Hotline number: 0969-450-4722.