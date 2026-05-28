wegotmail: Opapru Sec. Mel Senen S. Sarmiento’s message on the celebration of Eid Al-adha 2026

ASSALAMUALAIKUM Warahmatullahi Wabarakatuh!

On behalf of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, extend our warmest greetings to the Muslim community as you celebrate the blessed Feast of Sacrifice, Eid al-Adha.

This sacred occasion commemorates the obedience and faith of Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him), whose story continues to inspire Muslims around the world to remain steadfast in their faith, especially during times of uncertainty.

In a world confronted by conflict, division, and hardship, Eid al-Adha is a powerful reminder of the enduring values of faith, sacrifice, compassion for others, and unity.

It teaches us that true strength does not only come from one’s devotion to Allah, but from a willingness to serve others and work together for the common good.

While Filipinos may come from different faiths and walks of life, we are united by our shared values of empathy, generosity, and selflessness.

May the example of Prophet Ibrahim (pbuh) inspire all of us to become instruments of peace, understanding, and solidarity in our communities.

Once again, our sincerest greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters on this meaningful occasion.

May Allah continue to bless you and your families with peace, happiness, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!