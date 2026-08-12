wegotmail: Opposing House Bill No. 10376: Hold the line on the November 2, 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections

THE National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) expresses its firm opposition to House Bill No. 10376, filed on August 1, 2026 and formally introduced on the floor of the House of Representatives on August 3, 2026, which seeks to postpone the synchronized Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) from November 2, 2026 to November 2028. We call on the House of Representatives to reject this measure and allow the BSKE to proceed as scheduled.

Democracy lives in the insistence that the ballot be cast on time

Regular, predictable leadership cycles are the ultimate check and balance in Philippine grassroots governance. Barangay and SK elections have already been the most frequently postponed democratic exercises in the country's history. Each additional delay normalizes the practice of legislating around the electorate rather than submitting to it, and every postponement makes the next one easier to justify. Namfrel believes this cycle must stop with the schedule that is already the law of the land.

While Namfrel acknowledges the genuine economic pressures cited by the bill's proponents — inflation, energy costs, and the need for fiscal discipline — we submit that these realities, weighed against the risks of yet another postponement, make a far more compelling case for proceeding with the BSKE on November 2, 2026 than for delaying it.

Voter rights and accountability come first. The incumbent barangay and SK officials were elected in October 2023. Postponing the BSKE to 2028 would extend their tenure to five years through a legislative holdover — without a single fresh mandate from the electorate. This dilutes local accountability precisely where it matters most: at the level of government closest to the citizen. Regular elections are not an administrative convenience the State may suspend when budgets tighten; they are a constitutional guarantee that voters owe to no one's discretion but their own.

The bill runs against the spirit of the Supreme Court's own guidance. In its 2023 Macalintal ruling, the Supreme Court was explicit that standard administrative concerns — budget reallocations, general economic shifts — do not rise to the level of compelling, extraordinary justification required to postpone an election. The Court later upheld Republic Act 12232, which moved the 2025 barangay vote to November 2026 specifically to place village terms on a stable, predictable four-year cycle. Passing HB 10376 only months after that transition was finalized would reopen a question the law itself just settled, and would signal to future Congresses that election dates are negotiable whenever it is politically convenient.

The timing invites a legitimate question of motive. Moving the BSKE from November 2026 to November 2028 would place it on the same calendar as the next presidential election. Barangay officials are influential mobilizers in national campaigns, and critics — including constitutional experts and election watchdogs — have already noted that this alignment serves political convenience as much as, if not more than, economic necessity. A measure that invites this level of doubt about its true purpose should not be the basis for suspending a constitutional right.

The long-term costs of delay outweigh the short-term savings. Fiscal relief from postponing one election cycle is temporary and one-time; the erosion of institutional stability, voter trust, and local accountability that repeated postponements produce is cumulative and lasting. A government that keeps the electoral calendar predictable earns more durable public confidence — and more durable cooperation from citizens on economic recovery — than one that keeps moving the goalposts.

Our appeal

Namfrel appeals to the House of Representatives to reject House Bill No. 10376 and to Congress as a whole to resist further attempts to postpone the 2026 BSKE, including House Bill No. 10591 and any similar measure. We urge the Commission on Elections, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and all relevant agencies to continue preparations for a synchronized, orderly, and credible BSKE on November 2, 2026, exactly as the law currently provides.

We likewise call on our fellow citizens, civil society organizations, and the broader election-monitoring community to remain vigilant and to make their voices heard on this issue.

The right to elect one's local leaders on schedule is not a privilege that Congress may withhold when it finds the timing inconvenient — it is a promise the State owes to every barangay in the country.

Regular elections, held on time, remain the surest foundation of accountable governance at the grassroots level, where the impact of leadership — for better or worse — is felt most directly by ordinary Filipinos. Namfrel stands firm in its position: the ballot must be cast on time.

- National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections