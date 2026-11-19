INDIGENOUS peoples have the right to say “no” to projects on their ancestral land.

The arrests of protesters, indigenous peoples, journalists, and development workers exercising their rights during the Asean Summit are a terrifying assault on democratic freedoms and civic space.

Filipinos have the right to question and probe Pax Silica, a 1,620-hectare hub in Tarlac touted to bring economic development, when it raises serious concerns about usurping ancestral lands and resources, accountability from a government marred by persistent corruption, and who actually benefits from it.

When wealth and political power remain concentrated in the hands of the economic elite that profits from extracting land, labor, and resources from the Philippines and the Global South, communities bear the brunt of the social, environmental, and economic costs. We do not want Pax Silica to be another burden to the Filipino people.

Filipinos have the power to influence and decide on matters that affect development and national interests. Silencing people’s rightful dissent does not create legitimacy.

The state must defend the rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of expression, and genuine free, prior, and informed consent, and be accountable to the Filipino people.

A genuine democracy is measured not by how well it treats investors, but by how well it listens to the poorest, the most vulnerable, and those promoting national interests.

We join the call to free all protesters and uphold the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

- Oxfam Pilipinas