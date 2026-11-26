QUEZON CITY — The Child Rights Network (CRN), the largest alliance advocating for child rights legislation in the Philippines, urged the Senate on Monday to follow the lead of the House of Representatives by filing and passing a measure that would protect children from secondhand smoke and vape aerosol in all public spaces and workplaces.

“We are happy and thankful for the developments in the House of Representatives, where the Committee on Health, chaired by Rep. Giselle Maceda of Manila’s 4th District, recently approved the Smoke-Free and Vape-Free Environment Bill. The measure aims to protect the public from harmful exposure to secondhand smoke and vape aerosol in public spaces and workplaces, particularly in places frequented by children. We sincerely hope that the Senate will follow suit by urgently filing and eventually passing its counterpart measure,” said Au Quilala, Executive Director of the Philippine Legislators’ Committee on Population and Development (PLCPD), which serves as CRN’s Convener.

House Bill 9603, or the proposed Smoke-Free and Vape-Free Environment Act, whose lead author is Rep. Krisel Lagman of the 1st District of Albay, was approved by the House Committee on Health on November 11. It seeks to establish a national standard for smoke-free and vape-free public spaces based on local innovations in cities such as Baguio, Davao, Balanga, Tabaco, and Iloilo–cities that have garnered recognition for strong smoke-free and vape-free local ordinances and implementation.

The proposed national measure expands smoke-free and vape-free zones, removes indoor designated smoking and vaping areas (DSVAs) and sets standards for outdoor DSVAs, enhances penalties for stronger implementation and behavior change, creates a local task force, and ensures allocated funding for tobacco control programs, including efforts to help existing smokers and vapers quit.

“Public spaces must be sacred ground that protects children's health and well-being, without exceptions. Children, especially those with existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, are highly vulnerable to the harmful effects of breathing secondhand smoke and vape aerosol. They must be protected in all public spaces–from schools and eateries to public transportation,” said Ms. Quilala.

According to the 2024 Global Youth Tobacco Survey, 6 in 10 Filipino students aged 13 to 15 are exposed to secondhand smoke in enclosed and outdoor public spaces. Meanwhile, 8 in 10 students in the same age group support policies that will protect them from secondhand smoke in all public spaces. Data published in the Lancet Public Health showed that 1.66 million deaths globally in 2023 can be attributed to exposure to secondhand smoke.

“Now more than ever, we need to act to give children and vulnerable people spaces free from the threat of secondhand smoke. May our legislators, most especially in the Senate, prioritize the health and welfare of Filipino children, ensuring that no lives will be taken by these harmful products, and fostering a generation that is safe from the dangers of nicotine and smoking,” said JL Estrella Pablico of PLCPD and CRN’s Young Leaders Program for Tobacco Control.

- Child Rights Network