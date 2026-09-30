wegotmail: PAWS on the ALAGA Bill filed at the House of Representatives

PAWS, rescued tripod dog Blake and therapy dogs joined Akbayan Representative Percival Cendaña at the House of Representatives today for the filing of the Animal Life Advocacy and Guardianship Act (ALAGA) Bill.

Representatives from HELP M.A.S. Dogs, Earth Island Institute-Philippines, and various Cat Community groups joined PAWS alongside other therapy animals or Dr. Dogs Cotton, Twister, Casper, and Marley.

The bill seeks to create a National Commission for Animal Welfare — an independent and autonomous quasi-judicial agency with full fiscal autonomy, rule-making authority, licensing and enforcement powers — and the mandate to facilitate all efforts in prosecuting animal cruelty cases.

ALAGA imposes stricter penalties by imposing both fine and imprisonment as minimum penalties for convicted animal offenders. The bill also establishes protection for those who rescue neglected animals by codifying the right of good faith rescuers to enter such premises under the doctrine of negotiorum gestio without criminal liability.

We’re grateful to everyone who stood with us today as we continue working toward a future where animal welfare is given the attention and protection it deserves.

Para sa mga hayop. Para sa mas makataong Pilipinas.

- Philippine Animal Welfare Society