Wegotmail: Petition letter against: (Part 1)

1. THE AMENDMENTS OF THE ECONOMIC PROVISIONS OF THE 1987 PHILIPPINE CONSTITUTION

2. THE RATIFICATION OF THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS



NO TO THE PANDEMIC AGREEMENT!!! LET’S EXIT THE W.H.O. NOW!!!

Dear President Ferdinand E. Marcos, Jr. and Honorable Legislators of the Upper and Lower House of the 19th Congress of the Philippines:

Greetings of Peace in Christ Jesus our Blessed Savior and coming King who will soon judge all the rulers of this wicked world and establish His kingdom with justice and righteousness!

WE, the ALLIANCE FOR PEACE, JUSTICE AND NATIONAL SECURITY (APJNS), an alliance of different people’s organizations representing various sectoral, religious and tribal communities, and individual concerned citizens, a true People’s Initiative, VEHEMENTLY OPPOSE ALL MODES TO AMEND OUR 1987 PHILIPPINE CONSTITUTION most especially its remaining NATIONALIST economic provisions.

Allowing foreign global corporations to buy lands in our country and own up to 100% of the capital shares of businesses in the public service, education, and advertising sectors which is CONTRARY to our existing 1987 Constitution, will not necessarily attract foreign investors UNLESS widespread corruption in government IS SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED, if not, TOTALLY ELIMINATED.

IF ANY AMENDMENTS should be made to our existing constitution, IT IS HOW OUR JUSTICE SYSTEM CAN BE RESTRUCTURED AND OVERHAULED so that the thieves and corrupt officials in government which is THE ROOT CAUSE of widespread poverty in the Philippines and not the lack of investors, are SWIFTLY PUNISHED AND BROUGHT TO JUSTICE along with land grabbers, drug dealers and smugglers. We already had big foreign corporations here but left the country because of widespread corruption, political instability, and social unrest.

Our volatile national security due to the threat of possible armed conflict with China that could erupt anytime upon miscalculated aggressive provocative actions seen as an act of war either by us or China MUST BE FULLY RESOLVED FIRST before we could entice more foreign investors to our shores.

It is just VERY IRONIC that we are even willing to go to war with China because of their illegal claims and provocative aggressive behavior in the West Philippines Sea and yet we are amending the economic provisions of our Constitution to attract Chinese and other foreign investors to buy lands and own up to 100% of businesses they want to put here in the Philippines.

We, salute you Mr. President for standing by your campaign promise that you will NOT GIVE UP even just an inch of our territory. However, let us refrain from provocative actions that may trigger an armed confrontation with China jus because the G& promised to help us in the event of war. And are we as a nation really READY

FOR WAR??? Therefore, WE say NO TO AGGRESSIVE AND PROVOCATIVE ACTIONS THAT MAY TRIGGER ARMED CONFLICT!!!

Social unrest and increasing criminality due to your failed campaign promise to bring down the skyrocketing prices of basic commodities especially rice that shoot up to P60.00 per kilo instead of lowering it down to P20. per kilo MUST IMMEDIATELY BE MITIGATED FIRST.