Wegotmail: Petition letter against: (Part 3)

1. THE AMENDMENTS OF THE ECONOMIC PROVISIONS OF THE 1987 PHILIPPINE CONSTITUTION

2. THE RATIFICATION OF THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS

We believe that it was also intended to force Filipinos to agree to submit to vaccinations that contain nanotech particles to prime up our bodies to be part of what WEF founder Klaus Schwab calls " internet of things" where everyone must have a microchip implant.

In relation to all of the above, WE DEMAND THAT WE REJECT the ratification of the of the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and Pandemic Agreement. There are several questionable items found in the adopted proposed 307 binding amendments FOREMOST of which is the empowerment of the W.H.O. to declare pandemic and dictates what and how countries should respond to it which violates our sovereign rights as a nation. Even the kind of medicines and treatment protocol under the idea of “ONE HEALTH” must only come from them. If they impose lockdowns, mandate wearing of face masks and mandatory vaccinations that were already proven by thousands of scientist as harmful and ineffective, will be subject to punishments or sanctions if refused by anyone, a

BLATANT VIOLATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS AND MEDICAL FREEDOM OF INFORMED CHOICE.

Above all, WE no longer trust the W.H.O. because of the many lies they have told the world regarding covid 19 and the vaccines against it that resulted in millions of people dead and injured. After four hearings conducted by the Committee on Public Order and Safety with Human Rights at the House of Representatives, it is very clear that DOH/IATF officials simply followed the protocols dictated by W.H.O. especially the mass experimental vaccinations that resulted in an excess death of almost 300,000 or 43% in 2021! Are we to allow W.H.O. which is an UNELECTED PRIVATE ENTITY, FUNDED AND CONTROLLED by big pharmas and individuals like Bill Gates to STRIP US OF OUR HUMAN RIGHTS AND NATIONAL SOVEREIGNTY???

IT is for this reason that WE DEMAND that the Philippines should IMMEDIATELY EXIT THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (W.H.O)!!!

In view of the foregoing, WE, are affixing our signatures in this petition letter to let you know and all the members of the lower and upper houses of the 19th congress of the Philippines that WE,

1. STRONGLY OPPOSE ALL MODES OF AMENDING OUR 1987 CONSTITUTION,

2. REJECT THE IHR AMENDMENTS/PANDEMIC TREATY, AND DEMAND

IMMEDIATE EXIT FROM THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION NOW!!!

Very respectfully Yours,

ALLIANCE FOR PEACE, JUSTICE AND NATIONAL SECURITY (APJNS)

Convenors, Members, supporters and sympathizers