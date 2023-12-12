wegotmail: Petition of MSU-Marawi Educ student organ, 7 orgs of College of Educ against resumption of F2F classes on Dec 11

Assalamu alaykum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

The bombing attack during a Sunday Catholic mass at the Mindanao State University–Main Campus Dimaporo Gymnasium on December 3, 2023, was an inhumane act of violence and a threat to the safety and security of the MSU community, if not especially so to our Christian brothers and sisters.

Thus, we would like to emphasize that we vehemently condemn the heinous act of terror that claimed 4 lives and injured more than forty civilians, including our staff from the College of Education, Mr. Alejandro “Kuya Andrew” Goles, who is currently confined at Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC). Furthermore, the incident has resulted in anger, pain, and doubts among many students, residents, and other members of the MSU community.

In response to the atrocious attack, we urge the administration and authorities to strengthen the security system within and around the campus. Unless such counteractive measures are implemented and ensured within the MSU Main Campus grounds, many students will remain fearful and apprehensive for their safety and well-being. The Memorandum 294-OP series of 2023 released by the MSU Main Campus Office of the President on December 7, 2023, mandates the resumption of face-to-face classes on December 11, 2023.

Many students from the College of Education have expressed their frustration regarding this matter as they have admitted their alarm and anxiety towards returning in-campus following the recent traumatic incident.

In addition to our call for heightened campus security measures, we, the Education Student Organization (EDSO), along with all seven departmental organizations of the College of Education, namely the College of Education English Majors Society (CEEMSO), Circle of Home Economists (CHE), Early Childhood Education Society (ECEDS), Education Sciences and Mathematics Society (ESMS), Filipino Majors Students Organization (FIMSO), General Education Majors Society (GEMS), and Social Sciences Educators’ Club (SSED) would like to petition for a shift from in-person classes to online learning modality for the remainder of the First Semester, Academic Year 2023-2024.

The University has practiced the online learning set-up for two years following the Covid-19 pandemic, and we firmly believe that it will not be most inconvenient for the College of Education to reinstall the same set-up for less than a month. We believe that this transition will aid the University in its continued implementation of security measures within the campus and provide the students ample time to recover from the shock, fear, and stress caused by the recent horrific act of violence, with the support of their family and within the comfort of their own homes.

Your approval on this matter will significantly help in the physical and mental well-being of the students from the College of Education. We are earnestly hoping for your kindest and sincerest consideration.

Respectfully yours,

GELVIE LEE G. NUIQUE Chief Minister, EDSO

Adopted by:

SITTIE SUMAYA D. BASHER President, CEEMSO

RAIHANA B. ABEDIN President, CHE

NURJANNAH S. CADAL President, ECEDS

MOHAMMAD ALI M. SULTAN President, ESMS

NORSALIHA A. BASAR President, FIMSO

YAHYA G. DOMAUB President, GEMS

JOHANNA S. GADI President, SSED