wegotmail: PM Kishida will be among friends during joint session

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will see and feel he is among friends when he speaks to the Members of Congress assembled in joint session and deeply appreciative of the many projects and programs both accomplished and ongoing with the strong and steadfast support of modern Japan.

We of AKO BICOL Party-list are particularly appreciative of the nearly 97 different JICA-funded projects underway in the Bicol region. With the help of JICA, lives of Bicolanos are being transformed for the better and a progressive future.

As Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, I consider Japan a vital ally on the economic development of the Philippines and ASEAN and on geopolitical stability here in the Western Pacific.

I note specifically the JICA-supported project for the Philippine Coast Guard’s enhanced capability nationwide on vessel operation and maritime law enforcement.

I also take this opportunity to express the hope that PM Kishida’s visit to the Philippines will open opportunities for exchanges of faculty and students of Bicol University with their counterparts in some of Japan’s top universities and colleges.

- REP. ELIZALDY S. CO

AKO BICOL Party-list

Chair, Committee on Appropriations

President, Party-list Coalition Foundation, Inc.