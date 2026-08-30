wegotmail: PNIA official statement on Executive Order No. 122

THE Philippine Nickel Industry Association welcomes Executive Order No. 122 as a pivotal step in advancing the Philippines’ critical minerals industry and strengthening the country’s position in an increasingly competitive global market.

PNIA thanks President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for this decisive and forward-looking policy direction. At a time when countries around the world are competing to secure critical minerals, investments, technologies, and supply chains, the President has sent a clear signal that the Philippines intends not only to participate in this global opportunity, but to compete for it.

Of particular significance is the declaration of all critical mineral projects as national priority projects. This is a major shift in perspective. It recognizes that our mineral resources are not simply commodities to extract, but strategic national assets that can support industrialization, infrastructure, energy security, digital transformation, and the clean energy transition.

It also puts government-industry partnership in its proper context. Responsible mining is not solely a private-sector undertaking. It is a national development endeavor in which government and industry have distinct but complementary responsibilities. Government provides the policy direction, standards, safeguards, and enabling environment; industry brings investment, technology, expertise, and execution. The greater value comes when both work toward the same national objective.

The Executive Order also advances reforms that PNIA has consistently advocated, including stronger inter-agency coordination, streamlined and digitalized permitting, and more predictable processes. The directive to establish a virtual one-stop shop and enable simultaneous rather than sequential processing is particularly encouraging.

For investors, strong policy direction builds confidence, but consistent implementation sustains it. The Executive Order therefore sends an important signal to the global investment community. The task now is to translate that direction into faster, clearer, and more predictable processes on the ground.

PNIA likewise welcomes the strengthened role of the Mining Industry Coordinating Council. Its mandate to review regulatory gaps, address barriers to investment, monitor implementation, and regularly convene government provides an important institutional platform to sustain coordination and reform over the long term.

These directions strongly complement the objectives of PNIA’s Nickel Initiative, which has consistently brought government, industry, and other stakeholders together to identify practical reforms that can strengthen Philippine mining competitiveness. The progress we are seeing demonstrates what sustained government-industry dialogue can achieve. The challenge now is to build on that progress and move with greater speed and coordination.

The global race for critical minerals is already underway. The Philippines has the resources, the global interest is here, and we now have an even stronger national policy direction. Our shared task is to convert this moment into responsible investments, stronger industries, quality jobs, and lasting prosperity for Filipinos.

PNIA looks forward to continuing to work with the DENR, MGB, MICC, other national government agencies, local governments, communities, and our partners across the value chain to translate this framework into concrete and measurable progress.

The Philippine nickel industry stands ready to do its part, to develop our resources responsibly, uphold the highest environmental and social standards, and work alongside government to ensure that this historic opportunity delivers sustainable and inclusive growth for generations of Filipinos.