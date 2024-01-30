Wegotmail: Poe asks public to shun 'Pekeng Initiative:' Senate focused on things that matter

Sen. Grace Poe called on the public to reject the fake people's initiative being peddled to amend the 1987 Constitution.

What the Filipinos urgently need are food on the table, jobs, healthcare, education, and quality life, she stressed.

"Sa bangayan dito sa pekeng initiative, inuuna na naman ng ibang tao ang politika kaysa problema ng bayan," Poe said.

"Isa lang naman ang solusyon dyan: tigilan nyo na itong pekeng initiative. We, in the Senate, are ready to work and focus on the things that matter––and we hope the House is ready to set aside this PI and do the same," she added.

The ongoing signature drive for Charter change (Cha-cha) has been hounded by issues such as bribery to convince the people to sign the petition.

Poe lamented the signature campaign has become problematic for being a "politician's initiative," citing reports that some politicians are behind it.

Various surveys also revealed that Cha-cha is not among the priority of the Filipinos, the senator pointed out.

" Bakit sinasabi namin na Pekeng Initiative ito na itinutulak ng mga politiko? Tingnan natin ang mga survey. Sabi ng isang survey regarding the issues that concern our people, 1% lang po ng ating kababayan ay nagsabi na concerned sila sa Cha-cha," she said.

She added that in another national survey, Cha-cha did not figure among the top concerns the Filipinos want addressed by the administration.