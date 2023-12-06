wegotmail: Press Secretary Kobayashi Maki’s statement on the explosion at Mindanao State University-Marawi

1. On the morning of December 3, an explosion occurred at Mindanao State University Marawi in Marawi City, Mindanao Island in the southern Philippines, and caused casualties. In this regard, Japan prays for deceased people and expresses its sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Japan also extends its heartfelt sympathy to those injured.

2. Attacks against innocent citizens are unacceptable for any reason, and Japan firmly condemns terrorism in all its forms.

3. Japan will continue to support the peace process in Mindanao under the conviction that stability in Mindanao is linked to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.