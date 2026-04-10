wegotmail: PUJ service contracting must not be token — expand coverage, ensure funding, make it last

THE government’s announcement of a “net service contracting program” for public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers is a potentially important step toward securing drivers’ livelihoods and sustaining mass public transportation. However, it will mean little if it remains small, short-lived, and difficult to access.

For the program to deliver real relief, the government must GO BIG. It must cover a substantial number of drivers, be backed by funding that can last the entire duration of the crisis, not just a few weeks, and be governed by clear, simple rules that do not add to the burden of already struggling drivers and operators. Anything less risks turning this into a missed opportunity.

Akbayan challenges the government to make service contracting the new normal in public transport. Done right, it can ensure stable, dignified livelihoods for drivers while guaranteeing the public a reliable and sustained mass transportation system.

- Akbayan