wegotmail: Reelected, newbie BSKE winners urged to implement laws well

Congratulations to all the BSKE victors! As I had expected, most of the incumbents won but some newbies now join the ranks of elected public servants. Now comes many days of hard work.

I thank the newbies for entering public service. May you bring creativity and innovation as you strive to improve the quality of life in your communities.

I congratulate the incumbents who receive their new mandate from their constituents. I invite the reelected incumbents and the new public servants to become familiar with the many new laws Congress has passed and to implement well those relevant to their barangays.

As Chairperson of the House Committee on the Welfare of Children, I believe that moving forward, the SK should do more than just basketball paliga, pageants, and talent shows. Their youthful energies and talents could be channeled to championing child care and protection, LGBTQIA rights, anti-hazing programs, mental health programs, and addressing juvenile delinquency and unemployment.

As one of the younger Members of the House of Representatives, my advice to the Sangguniang Kabataan is that they help their cities and municipalities monitor the implementation of public works projects in their barangays.