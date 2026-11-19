THE Center for Trade Union and Human Rights (CTUHR) welcomes the release of the 231 protesters detained at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City following their illegal arrest on November 15 in Sucat, Muntinlupa. Among those detained are 19 workers, unionists, and labor advocates who participated in the protests against US President Donald Trump’s visit and the Pax Silica initiative.

Their release after three days of detention is a victory for the Filipino people and the collective efforts of those who stood in solidarity with this struggle. The widespread public outrage over their unjust detention and police brutality helped put pressure on authorities to secure their release. However, their release pending further investigation, does not put an end to the injustice they experience. CTUHR demands the immediate dismissal of all remaining charges against the 231 protesters from Southern Tagalog.

The protests against Trump’s visit and the Pax Silica initiative are legitimate exercises of the people’s democratic rights. Workers, labor advocates, and other sectors have every right to question and oppose policies that threaten national sovereignty, workers’ rights and the welfare of the Filipino people. Their participation in these protests must not be used as a basis for criminalization, intimidation, or detention.

CTUHR also demands accountability for the illegal arrest and detention of the 231 protesters. There were also reports of verbal abuse, sexual harassment and other rights violations experienced by the detained activists. Police officers and officials responsible for ordering, carrying out, or enabling these violations must be held accountable. The release of the protesters must not absolve the authorities of responsibility for the abuses committed against them.

CTUHR likewise calls for the immediate release and dropping of charges against those arrested in Manila on November 15, 2026. Their continued detention is testament to Marcos Jr.’s repressive policies.

As the ASEAN Summit ended, the Filipino people celebrated the non-signing of Pax Silica. This victory is a reflection of the importance of collective resistance and vigilance. The fight does not end here, the people must remain resolute in defending our rights against any agreement or foreign initiative that compromises national sovereignty, prioritizes foreign corporate interests, or undermines workers' rights.

Free the protesters, drop the charges!

Reject Pax Silica!

- Center for Trade Union and Human Rights (CTUHR)