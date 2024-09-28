wegotmail: Rep. Joel R. Chua’s statement on Gen. Nicolas Torre’s promotion

I HUMBLY suggest that Police Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III and all the PNP officers deployed to arrest Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his co-accused be promoted to the next higher rank and the matching salary grade.

They all deserve the promotion.

The country is grateful to General Torre and his team for upholding the rule of law and for their devotion to duty.

I also recommend promotion for the civilian government employees who were directly involved in the Quiboloy arrest ops, including those who operated the tech equipment used to hunt Quiboloy and his co-accused.

