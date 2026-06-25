wegotmail: Schools in peril: From bullying to bloodshed

“BLESSED are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” (Mt. 5:9)

The Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) expresses profound alarm and deep sorrow over the recent stabbing and shooting incidents on two separate school campuses. These tragic events, which claimed lives and inflicted serious injuries, mark a harrowing escalation from bullying and peer conflicts to outright killings.

Schools, meant to be sanctuaries of learning, growth, and formation, are now turning into places of fear and violence. We mourn with the bereaved families, stand in solidarity with the affected communities, and grieve the loss of innocence in our educational spaces.

CEAP recognizes the valuable work of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (Edcom 2) in bringing attention to the longstanding challenges facing Philippine education, including learning gaps, inequities, and systemic concerns. At the same time, these recent events further remind us that education reform must continue to uphold a holistic view of the learner – one that advances academic achievement and workforce readiness while also nurturing character, values, emotional well-being, and social responsibility.

CEAP calls on the government, DepEd, Ched, and all stakeholders for urgent, holistic reform that prioritizes integral human development over purely technical goals. We also appeal to parents, families, and communities to remain attentive and sensitive to the emotional, social, and moral well-being of young people, fostering homes and environments where dialogue, empathy, respect, and care are nurtured.

We reaffirm our commitment to forming “men and women for others” through faith, reason, and compassion. May the God of peace grant healing to the wounded, eternal rest to the victims, and wisdom to all as we rebuild schools as true homes of learning and virtue.