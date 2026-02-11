wegotmail: Sen. Pangilinan on China’s ‘boorish’ embassy statement

THE Chinese Embassy’s undiplomatic and boorish response to the official act of the Philippine Senate, in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, only proves that China is indeed a bully, has no respect for International law and their acts deserving of condemnation.

We rest our case.

We will never tolerate nor be cowed by foreigners disrespecting us in our own land.

We reiterate our call for the DFA the Department of Foreign Affairs to take the necessary diplomatic measures to uphold the dignity of the Republic of the Philippines and to ensure that relations with other States are conducted in accordance with international law and established principles of State relations.

- Sen. Kiko Pangilinan