wegotmail: Senate Minority stands with Dela Rosa, urges dialogue and due process

THE Senate Minority expressed support for Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and called on the government to pursue dialogue with his counsel toward a peaceful resolution of his situation, citing his stated willingness to answer accusations before Philippine courts.

The bloc said it understood the administration’s desire to resolve the matter in the interest of law and order and offered its cooperation.

“The Senate Minority stands with Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa in defending his right to due process and supporting his call to answer the accusations against him before Philippine courts,” the statement read. “We believe a peaceful resolution that respects our laws and protects lives remains possible.”

The minority acknowledged the responsibilities of the Interior Secretary and the Philippine National Police chief, saying it shared their desire to bring the matter to a lawful conclusion.

It appealed for restraint from government officials, law enforcement personnel, Dela Rosa’s family and counsel, his supporters, and anyone who could influence events on the ground. The bloc welcomed Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla’s expressed preference for negotiations over an operation that could cost Filipino lives.

“Walang Pilipinong dapat mamatay para lamang mapatunayan ng sinuman ang kanyang punto,” the minority said.

The senators urged the government to consider Dela Rosa’s willingness to face accusations in local courts as a basis for dialogue. They also recalled his call for peaceful support.

“The Minority is ready to help work out a lawful process through which the allegations can be heard and answered, with fairness to those seeking justice and a full opportunity for him to defend himself,” the statement said.

The bloc noted that the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute took effect in 2019 and that several major countries, including the United States, China, Russia and India, remain outside the treaty.

It recalled President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s earlier rejection of cooperation with the International Criminal Court investigation on sovereignty grounds, as well as the administration’s distinction between cooperation with Interpol and cooperation with the ICC.

“We respectfully ask that the protection of Philippine sovereignty and the rights of our citizens remain central to the government’s decisions,” the minority said.

To illustrate its appeal for careful legal review, the bloc raised a hypothetical official visit by a foreign head of state subject to an ICC warrant, such as Russian President Vladimir Putin. It said Philippine authorities would be expected to examine domestic law, international obligations and the required procedures before any arrest or surrender.

“Although the legal circumstances differ, Senator Dela Rosa, a Filipino citizen in his own country, deserves no less care in protecting his rights,” it said.

The minority offered to help facilitate discussions between the administration and Dela Rosa’s counsel, expressing confidence that Philippine institutions could uphold the law, protect his rights and pursue justice without needless loss of life.



- Senate Minority