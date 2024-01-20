Wegotmail: SP Zubiri statement on the Sandiganbayan verdict vs Sen. Estrada

The Senate takes due notice and respects the decision of the Sandiganbayan on the cases filed against Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, a sitting senator of the Philippines with a mandate emanating from over 15 million voters.

The Senate also recognizes the fact that there are still remedies available to Sen. Jinggoy under existing laws and the Rules of Court.

He has the right to exhaust all of these. He can still file a Motion for Reconsideration with the Sandiganbayan; he can still file an appeal by certiorari with the Supreme Court.

Until and unless the decision becomes final and executory, Sen. Jinggoy is duty-bound to continue performing his functions as Senator of the Republic.

- Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri

Weh? Minority lawmaker skeptical

of assurance of ample power,

water supply during El Niño

HINDI tayo naniniwala at umaasa sa mga pangako na kesyo sapat daw ang supply ng kuryente at tubig ngayong El Niño. Dati na kasi tayong nadala mga ganyang pangako nitong mga nagdaang taon ngunit hindi naman natupad.

Proof of our skepticism on the power supply are the blackouts that crippled Panay Island and Guimaras and parts of Negros Oriental. Add also the perennial brownouts that plague Mindoro Island and the Bicol Region.

There is no guarantee really that other power plants will not unexpectedly shut down or go offline for any kind of reason.

On water supply, I reiterate the dismal state of non-water revenue nationwide which stood at 29.34 percent as of December 2022. There are 244 water districts whose non-water revenue rates are 21 percent and above, while there are 20 water districts that have non-water revenue rates above 48 percent.

Underlying this water wastage is that many water pipes have leakage and are open to contamination from sewer water and other wastewater.

I would not be surprised if the diarrhea outbreak in Baguio City and other areas happened because of damaged water pipes. We await the conclusive findings of the agencies investigating the outbreak.

I congratulate Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong on his decisive leadership in response to the outbreak.

Water wastage also impacts low water pressure, especially for pipelines that go to elevated and remote areas. It takes high water pressure for water to reach elevated and remote areas, but busted pipes have low pressure.

- Rep. Bernadette “BH” Herrera

Bagong Henerasyon Party-list

Deputy Minority Leader