wegotmail: Standing with Kasibu: A pastoral appeal for justice, dignity, and the care of creation

THE Ecumenical Bishops’ Forum expresses deep pastoral concern and strongly condemns the arrest of eleven (11) environmental defenders in Barangay Pacquet, Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya. We join our voices in calling for their immediate and unconditional release.

We are deeply troubled by what appears to be the repressive and indifferent treatment of these environmental defenders by the police and some local officials. These men and women, who have bravely spoken out to protect their communities, ancestral lands, and the integrity of creation, deserve to have their voices heard and to be treated with dignity, honor, and profound respect.

The Marcos Jr. administration has, sadly, responded to the legitimate cries and concerns of farmers and Indigenous Peoples with measures that appear to suppress rather than listen and engage. It is deeply troubling when those who seek to care for creation, protect the environment, and preserve their ancestral lands are treated as though their commitment to the common good were unlawful acts, or their defense of their communities were an act of rebellion.

The government’s failure to act in the face of the plunder of our natural resources, coupled with its repressive treatment of those who courageously defend their communities and creation, cannot be regarded as mere impartiality. Such inaction and unwillingness to confront those who truly violate the law may amount to tacit acceptance of injustice and, in the end, allow those responsible to continue actions that harm individuals, communities, and the integrity of creation.

In such circumstances, the people’s peaceful expression of protest may be understood as a courageous and even blessed witness for justice, dignity of human life, and the care of creation. Those who seek to silence or suppress such a sacred witness, however, risk becoming instruments of oppression rather than servants of the common good.

As people of faith, we are especially concerned whenever those who stand for the protection of our common home and the welfare of their communities are met with intimidation or suppression. What is unfolding in Kasibu presents a deeply troubling reality: those accused of exploiting and damaging God’s creation appear to receive protection and favor from police and some government authorities, while those who courageously stand with their communities in defense of their ancestral lands and the integrity of creation are subjected to harsh and repressive treatment.

Such a situation cannot simply be accepted as normal or allowed to continue. It runs contrary to the demands of our Christian faith, which calls us to stand with the poor and vulnerable, uphold human dignity, defend the integrity of creation, and speak courageously against injustice. We therefore appeal to all concerned authorities to uphold the rights, dignity, and safety of the arrested defenders, and to pursue dialogue and peaceful means in addressing the concerns surrounding the mining exploration of the North Luzon Mineral Resources Corporation.

Our faith calls us not to remain silent in the face of injustice, but to stand courageously with those who seek justice, protect our common home, and uphold the dignity of every human person. We remain steadfast in prayer and solidarity with environmental defenders, their families, and the communities they serve. May their courage strengthen our own, and may we never cease to work for a world where justice prevails, creation is protected, and every person can live with dignity and hope.

NO TO THE PLUNDER OF GOD’S CREATION!

DEFEND ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENDERS!

FREE THE KASIBU 11!

DEFEND THE RIGHT OF COMMUNITIES TO PROTECT THEIR LAND, LIVELIHOOD, AND FUTURE!

Signed on this day, August 31, 2026

(Signed)

The Most Rev. Nestor D. Poltic, Sr.

Prime Bishop, ECP

Co-chairperson, EBF





(Signed)

Bishop Joseph G. Agpaoa

General Secretary, UCCP

Co-chairperson, EBF

(Signed)

Bishop Ciriaco Q. Francisco, UMC (Ret.)

General Secretary, EBF

(Signed)

Bishop Ruby-Nell M. Estrella

UMC - Manila Episcopal Area

EBF Treasurer

(Signed)

The Rt. Rev. Emelyn Gasco-Dacuycuy

IFI, Diocese of Batac & EBF Auditor

(Signed)

Bishop Deogracias S. Iniguez, Jr.

EBF Member-At Large

(Signed)

The Rt. Rev. Rowel Arevalo

IFI, Diocese of Laguna & EBF Member-At Large