wegotmail: Statement by Rep. Bernadette “BH” Herrera, on Comelec, PNP, BEIs who served on BSKE 2023

CONGRATULATIONS to the winners of the BSKE 2023!

I also congratulate the Commission on Elections and the Philippine National Police. Praises also to the tens of thousands of boards of election inspectors who devotedly served.

Though there were incidents of violence leading to and on election day itself, all those taken together would still be few considering there are over 42 thousand barangays.

But what is concerning is the persistence of the violence in some localities with long histories of unrest and animosities. They have not grown tired violence, when many others have transformed into peaceful and progressive communities.

It may also be time to revisit and have a sequel to the Melo Commission Report on private armies and extrajudicial killings. This includes the context of terrorism and the new anti-terrorism laws.

The continuing proliferation of unlicensed firearms and smuggled guns calls for gun law reforms, including tougher and swifter administrative penalties, not just longer prison sentences.

- Rep. Bernadette “BH” Herrera

Bagong Henerasyon Party-list, Deputy Minority Leader