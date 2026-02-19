wegotmail: Statement from the Secretary for Peza, BOI and EMB targets

AS CHAIR of the Peza Board, I am hopeful that Peza will achieve its P300 billion investment target this year. This is 15% higher than its P261 billion investments approved in 2024.

Since 2022, under the Marcos Jr. Administration, Peza has sustained its upward trajectory with an average annual growth rate of 23%. For 2026, Peza investment growth will be driven by manufacturing (60%), ecozone development (25%), and IT- BPM services (15%).

Best bets for FDI country sources include Japan, US, UK, South Korea, Singapore, China and Taiwan.

The Philippines is setting an ambitious export target of USD 116 to 120 billion for goods and services in 2026, in line with the Philippine Development Plan.

We expect electronics, IT‑BPM, and key food exports such as coconut, banana, and pineapple products to continue driving growth.

At the same time, we are working to develop new export winners. Sectors like garments, footwear, and travel goods/handbags showed strong momentum in 2025, and we see them as promising contributors moving forward. Another exciting area is personal care, where our successful participation in Cosmoprof 2025 demonstrated the global potential of Philippine brands.

We also anticipate strong demand for unique Filipino flavors such as ube. These flavors bring nostalgia to Filipinos overseas while offering novelty and excitement to global consumers, strengthening the identity and appeal of our food exports.

The Marcos administration has been very aggressive in negotiating Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to ensure our exporters gain access to more markets. In fact, this administration has achieved the highest number of signed FTAs, opening wider opportunities for Philippine products worldwide.

Together, these efforts reflect our commitment to strengthening the country’s export base, diversifying opportunities for MSMEs, and showcasing Filipino products to the world.

"For this year (2026), we have set the BOI investment registration target at Php1Trillion.

In the past three years, registrations were driven mainly by Renewable Energy (RE) projects. RE projects typically have very high capital costs, especially off-shore wind power projects.

But for this year, however, we expect that BOI Registrations will be driven more by Mineral Processing, Infrastructure (including Digital Infra), and High-value Manufacturing. As these typically have lower investments costs per project than RE, we are therefor targeting a lower BOI registration this year.

For RE, and also as a matter of overall strategy across sectors, we will prioritize ensuring that previously registered projects are fully implemented towards commercial operations."



- SECRETARY FOR PEZA, BOI AND EMB