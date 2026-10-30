wegotmail: Statement of Atty. Maneses Carpio thru spokesman Atty. Neil Abayon

UNDER Rule IV, Section 10(e) of the 2024 DOJ-NPS Rules, the complainant is required to establish that the address furnished is the respondent’s "last known address." The provision does not require that such address be residential. Where the respondent’s residential address cannot be ascertained despite diligent efforts, the complainant may reasonably rely on a publicly ascertainable professional address supported by verifiable information connecting the respondent to that location.‎

‎Publicly available articles published by the Philippine Daily Inquirer expressly identify Philip M. Lustre Jr. as their author, thereby establishing an objective and reasonable basis for the complainant to associate him with the newspaper’s business address. The complainant cannot reasonably be expected to furnish a residential address that is neither publicly disclosed nor otherwise ascertainable despite diligent efforts.

‎‎Thus, the Inquirer’s business address was furnished in good faith as the respondent’s last known ascertainable professional address. The subsequent claim that the address is not his residence does not, by itself, invalidate the complainant’s reasonable reliance on that address.

- Statement of Atty. Maneses Carpio thru spokesman Atty. Neil Abayon