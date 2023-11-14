wegotmail: Statement of Deputy Minority Leader Mujiv Hataman on the decision to allow Sen. De Lima to post bail

THIS decision is seven years too late. But I am still very happy that finally, former Sen. De Lima can now enjoy the freedom she has been deprived of for a very long time.

Sa mata ng karamihan, lalo na doon sa sinusundan ang kanyang kaso, si Sen. Leila ay biktima ng political persecution. Huli man ang pagdating ng hustisya para sa kanya, nais nating magpasalamat sa kanyang pansamantalang kalayaan.

The past seven years have been a testament to her resilience and unwavering commitment to the truth and her innocence. Imagine the weight of that time on a person, on her family, on her friends. The struggles, the missed moments, the battles fought behind bars.

Yet, through it all, Senator de Lima has remained steadfast, she stood strong. This court decision is not just about her freedom; it's about rectifying what many believe was an unfair treatment in the eyes of the law.

Sa pansamantalang paglaya ni Sen. Leila mula sa pagkakapiit, sana ay magkaroon na ng liwanag ang katotohanan sa likod ng nangyari sa kanya para hindi na ito maulit sa iba. Kung nangyari ito sa tulad niyang senador, paano pa kaya sa karaniwang tao?

Huwag nating kalimutan ang mga prinsipyong dapat nating tinitindigan – katarungan at karapatang pantao. Let us reflect on the importance of upholding human rights and the rule of law.

Senator Leila's fight is not just hers; it is a fight for justice and a reminder that, in the end, truth and righteousness should prevail.

At panghuli, nawa’y ma-enjoy ni Sen. Leila ang kanyang kalayaan at maipagpatuloy ang kanyang paglilingkod sa bayan na naudlot dahil sa kabanatang ito.

