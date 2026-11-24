LED and guided by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the Philippines successfully hosted the 49th Asean Summit and Related Summits, which were international in productive participation and global in positive impact.

As Chair of the Asean National Organizing Council, I salute the hard work and long hours put in by government agencies and partners to carry out the President’s directive of a summit and meetings that showcase our country’s best and the Asean spirit of solidarity.

But beyond the statesman-like steering of the meetings, the artistry of the shows, the skillful crafting of consensus statements, the true measure of the success of the summit is how our people will benefit from it.

This means a rising tide that lifts all economies across the region, a cooperation that bucks headwinds and protects the vulnerable, strengthen food security, secure energy and strong digital infrastructure to fuel our growth, and a stronger maritime alliance that protects the bounty of our seas.

A concrete offshoot of the summit is our hosting of two new Asean centers. The one for creative industries will incubate great startups. The maritime cooperation center, on the other hand, will help advance negotiations on the South China Sea Code of Conduct.

Of the 556 meetings scheduled throughout our Chairship, only a few remain. There are still documents to finalize, commitments to fulfill, and agreements to translate into concrete action.

The summit may be over, and the fanfare may have died down. But the work that follows is no less important than the work that brought us here— and deserves no less dedication.

I extend my deepest gratitude to the entire Asean National Organizing Council, Asean NOC Director-General for Operations Ma. Hellen B. Dela Vega, our Asean team at the OES led by Undersecretary Leonardo Roy A. Cervantes, the delivery units of the Office of the President, our government agencies, our partners, and our volunteers.

I also thank every Filipino who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this historic undertaking a success.

Now we must make this success count for our people.

Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat. Karangalan ng Pilipinas ang tagumpay na ito. At dapat bawat Pilipino ang makinabang sa bunga ng ating pagsisikap.

- Ralph G. Recto

Executive Secretary