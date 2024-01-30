Wegotmail: Statement of House Minority Leader Marcelino “Nonoy” C. Libanan (4Ps) on prayers and political agendas

As an ex-Catholic seminarian, I wish to address a matter of great concern that touches upon the sacred boundaries of faith and the operational ethics of politics.

I have always believed in the separation of church and state, and in the purity of worship unblemished by worldly pursuits.

The sanctity of our prayers should not be overshadowed or darkened by political agendas.

Let us all avoid using the pulpit as a platform to broadcast masked political remarks, or as a stage for political advancement.

I appeal to all leaders and citizens alike to uphold the blessedness of faith in public life, and to ensure that all our actions, words, and prayers are consistent with the genuine pursuit of the greater good, under God’s guidance and grace.