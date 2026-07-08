wegotmail: Statement of Oxfam Pilipinas on the Philippines' rise to upper-middle-income status

THE Philippines’ rise to upper-middle-income status may seem a milestone, but it means little if millions of Filipinos remain poor, vulnerable to climate disasters and other crises, and historically excluded from public services and opportunities, as issues such as deepening inequality and systemic corruption continue to plague the country.

The country has proven it can grow. The challenge now is to prove that numbers translate to real change: reducing inequality so every Filipino can live free from poverty and discrimination, overcome crises with dignity, and share equally in the country’s progress.

What we must ask our elected leaders is: Kailan madarama ng bawat Pilipino ang pag-asenso? Kailan magiging patas ang lipunan?

Now that the Philippines has reached a new income category, it must rise to a higher standard: building a just and equal society with an economy and accountable governance that work for everyone, not just a privileged few.

– Lot Felizco

Executive Director, Oxfam Pilipinas