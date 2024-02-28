Wegotmail: Statement of Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes, Senior Citizen Party-list and chairman of House committee on senior citizens, on the amended Centenarian Act

Now that the amendments to the Centenarian’s Act are approved, the Senior Citizen Party-list shifts its focus to its funding and implementation, including the implementing rules and regulations to make sure the new law is faithfully and effectively executed.

First, the funding. Considering that the 2024 national budget is already law and being implemented, we suggest to DBM that the small amount needed to fund the new law be sourced from any savings DSWD or from the Unprogrammed Funds of the 2024 GAA. Use of the Unprogrammed Funds or savings can be justified because the law is new, and the amount needed would not be huge because the numbers of seniors turning 80, 85, 90, and 95 this year would not be too many to be unaffordable.

Second concern is the coverage concerning the seniors who become 80, 85, 90, and 95 this year but before the date the new law takes effect — meaning those whose birthdays are from January 1 to 15 days after the law is published. I believe this should be clarified by the IRR because the law gives up to one year for the actual disbursement of the cash gift:

“THE GRANTEES UNDER THIS SECTION SHALL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE THE CASH GIFT WITHIN ONE YEAR FROM REACHING THE AGES OF EIGHTY (80), EIGHTY-FIVE (85), NINETY (90), NINETY-FIVE (95) AND ONE HUNDRED (100).” (Section 2 of the new law).

Third concern. While the Elderly Data Management System is being built and until it becomes fully operational in accordance with the new law, we suggest that the verified databases of the DSWD and the LGU OSCAS plus the PhilSys National ID be used for exact age verification for the disbursement of the P10,000 cash gift. This means those who already have their PhilSys ID can use that ID for checking the exact age and birthday, while those who do not yet have their PhilSys ID can use the senior’s ID issued by their LGU and verified by the DSWD field office in or nearest their LGU.